US: American Airlines plane carrying lawmakers collide at Washington Airport

United States: The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday (April 10) said that an American Airlines plane carrying several members of Congress at Reagan Washington National Airport was struck on the taxiway by the wingtip of another American Airlines airplane.

American Airlines Flight 5490- a Bombardier CRJ 900 headed to Charleston, South Carolina- struck American Flight 4522- an Embraer E175 which was headed to New York JFK, around 12:45 p.m. ET, the FAA said.

No injuries were reported, said the two lawmakers who were onboard. The New York Congressman shared an image out of his plane window and said fellow member of Congress Grace Meng was 'handing out grapes' to other passengers during their delay.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer also said he was involved, and the Democrat took the opportunity to criticize President Trump's cuts to the federal government as he did so.

'While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe,' he wrote.

'Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety.'

Several members of Congress were on board the planes when they collided on Thursday, with New York Congressman Nick LaLota sharing an X post from inside one of the jets.

'Another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!' he wrote.

There are no early reports of any injuries as a result of the crash. More details are awaited in this regard.