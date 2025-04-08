New Aadhaar app launched with Face ID: No need for physical copies or photocopies anymore This new Aadhaar app marks another step in India’s ongoing journey toward a smarter, secure, and digitally empowered future.

In a major push for digital convenience and privacy, the Indian government has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app that allows users to verify and share Aadhaar details without carrying physical cards or submitting photocopies.

The app was launched by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi, who highlighted it as a big leap in making Aadhaar more secure, seamless, and user-controlled.

Face ID authentication and QR code scanning were introduced

One of the standout features of the new app is Face ID authentication, which enhances both security and convenience. Users can now digitally verify Aadhaar by simply scanning a QR code, much like making a UPI payment.

“Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as UPI payments,” Vaishnaw said in a video posted on X.

No more photocopies at hotels, shops or airports

The new app removes the need to hand over printed Aadhaar copies at places like hotels, airports, or retail stores. Aadhaar verification can now be done digitally with consent, ensuring complete privacy and control.

“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops, or during travel,” the minister emphasized.

Privacy-first design with user consent

Still in its beta testing phase, the app has been designed with strong privacy safeguards. It ensures that Aadhaar details are tamper-proof and can only be shared securely with the user's explicit permission.

Aadhaar + AI: The next big leap in digital India

Calling Aadhaar the “foundation” of several government initiatives, the minister also invited feedback from stakeholders on how to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to drive growth, while keeping privacy at the core.

