India breaks record with Rs 2 lakh crore smartphone exports in FY25: Apple leads the way Reports suggest that Apple may ramp up iPhone exports from India to the U.S. in a strategic move to sidestep high tariffs on Chinese imports. This shift, if implemented, could further increase India’s role as a global manufacturing and export hub for premium smartphones.

Historic milestone for India’s smartphone exports : India has crossed a major economic milestone in FY2024–25 by exporting smartphones worth over Rs 2 lakh crore for the first time. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the news on the social media platform X, hailing it as a record-breaking moment under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Exports surge 54 per cent in one year

Smartphone exports grew by a staggering 54 per cent compared to the previous financial year. Vaishnaw further emphasized that this growth reflects India’s deeper integration with global value chains (GVCs) and is creating massive employment opportunities. He noted that Indian MSMEs are now becoming vital links in global supply chains, and the domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem is expanding rapidly.

PLI Scheme powers India’s electronics boom

The surge in exports is credited largely to the government’s PLI scheme. The initiative has significantly boosted local production, helping India cut its reliance on imported smartphones. Today, around 99 per cent of the smartphones sold in India are made domestically.

Export figures beat industry estimates

Earlier projections by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) estimated smartphone exports would reach USD 20 billion (around Rs 1.68 lakh crore) in FY25. However, the final figure comfortably surpassed this estimate, confirming India’s rising dominance in global electronics manufacturing.

Apple leads India’s export revolution

Apple remains the top contributor to India’s smartphone exports, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total shipments. Foxconn’s facility in Tamil Nadu is a major export hub, responsible for about half of the iPhone shipments from India and recording a 40 per cent year-on-year growth.

Tata Electronics is emerging as a key manufacturer

Tata Electronics is also making big moves in the smartphone sector. Its stake in the Wistron facility in Karnataka and a 60 per cent share in Pegatron’s Tamil Nadu unit has strengthened its position as a major iPhone manufacturer in India. Also, iPhones from India may soon head to the U.S. market.