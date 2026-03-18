Big relief for air travellers as Centre caps seat selection fees, directs airlines to keep 60% seats free

New Delhi:

In a big relief for flyers, the Central government capped seat selection fees on flights and ordered airlines to ensure 60% seats be free of cost. With this move from the Centre, airline passengers in India may soon face fewer extra charges when choosing their seats. The Civil Aviation Ministry asked the airlines to ensure that at least 60% of seats on every flight are allocated free of cost, limiting the widespread practice of charging passengers for seat selection.

Order will bring fairness and transparency to airline booking practices

The order, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will bring greater fairness and transparency to airline booking practices while improving passenger convenience.

The development comes as India emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme. Airports in India handle over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the rapid growth of the sector.

Passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together: Check guidelines

To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry has issued the following directions through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA):

Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access

Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats

Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters

Clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness

The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem.