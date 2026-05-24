Multiple gunshots fired near White House while President Trump was inside; suspect killed

Washington:

Multiple gunshots were reportedly heard outside the White House, triggering a massive security response as police officers and federal agents rushed to the area surrounding the presidential complex. President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House at the time of the incident.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

Suspect killed

A gunman who opened fire on Secret Service officers outside the White House has died after being shot, the agency said in a statement provided to US media.

A bystander was also shot during the exchange of fire, the agency said, without providing the victim's condition. After the gunman opened fire on agents at a security checkpoint near the White House, "Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died," the statement said.

US Secret Service statement

The US Secret Service said in a statement late Saturday said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the person approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 pm ET, "removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers."

"Shortly after 6 PM Saturday, an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing. Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire. The President was in the White House during the incident," the US Secret Service said.

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