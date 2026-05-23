'Handover highly enriched uranium': Rubio reiterates US' stance on Iran's nuclear programme, Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that there has been some progress in talks with Iran but reiterated Washington's stance on the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran can never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi during day 1 of his four-day India visit, Rubio also called for Iran to handover its enriched uranium. Further, he stated that the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth world's total crude passes, should remain open without tolls.

He also praised President Donald Trump for handling of the Iran war and said the Republican leader always prefers to deal with situations through diplomatic way.

"The President's preference is always to solve problems such as these through a negotiated diplomatic solution. That's what we're working on right now... We hope it's done through the diplomatic route. That's what we're working on," the US State Secretary said.

Rubio's discussion on Iran with PM Modi

The Iran topic was also discussed during Rubio's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi. According to US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio told the prime minister that Washington will never allow Iran to hold the global energy market hostage.

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India's energy supply," Pigott said.

India and PM Modi have repeatedly called for ceasing all hostilities in the Middle East. PM Modi has also been in regular touch with global leaders, including the leadership of Iran and Israel, and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy should remain the only way to resolve the differences.

As of now, the draft for the peace proposal has been prepared and final negotiations are underway. Soon, an announcement between the two countries can be made. Though one must note that Iran has maintained its stance on the nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz, which the US didn't agree on during their first round of talks in Pakistan earlier.

ALSO READ - Trump 'seriously considering' launching new strikes against Iran if peace deal fails: Report