Centre brokers Haryana-Rajasthan water sharing agreement; what was the long-standing dispute | EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

A water sharing agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan was signed on Monday at Kartavya Bhavan in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was also attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The agreement focuses on how Rajasthan will receive its share of water through a structured system, including an underground pipeline.

Union Minister CR Paatil said the agreement is the result of long discussions and will help ensure better implementation of the 1994 water-sharing framework. He said coordination between states is necessary for proper water use.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said Haryana respects Rajasthan’s water rights and supports fair distribution through cooperation. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said the state is only asking for its fixed share of water, and better use of surplus monsoon water can help solve drinking water problems in several districts.

What the agreement says?

Under the new arrangement, Rajasthan will receive its allocated share of water from the Hathnikund Barrage through an underground pipeline via the Western Yamuna Canal system during the monsoon season.

Officials said the aim is to ensure a long-term and steady supply of drinking water to drought-prone areas of Rajasthan such as Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu. The agreement is linked to the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) pact, which already defines how Yamuna river water is shared among basin states. However, officials said it was not fully implemented for many years, leading to repeated disputes.

What was the dispute?

The main issue has been how river water is divided between states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and others. Haryana and Rajasthan have long debated the sharing of Yamuna river water. Punjab has also been part of a separate but related dispute over Ravi-Beas water since Haryana was carved out in 1966.

States often argue over whether they are getting their full allocated share, especially during the summer and sowing seasons. The problem becomes more serious during the kharif season, when water demand is high for paddy crops and river levels drop.

Every year, water from major dams is distributed among states after the filling season ends. This includes water from Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams, which is shared among Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Because both Punjab and Haryana grow water-intensive crops, especially paddy, demand increases sharply in summer. At the same time, groundwater levels have also gone down, making canal water even more important.

Officials say even small changes in supply often lead to political and administrative disputes between states.

What happens next?

Officials said the agreement will now move towards implementation, including technical planning for the pipeline system and monitoring of water flow. The Centre has also directed departments to ensure smooth coordination between states.

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