IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario: How can PBKS, RR and KKR qualify for knockouts?

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings finally ended their losing streak by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match of the Indian Premier League 2026 group stage at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden IPL century as his unbeaten 101 guided the Kings past LSG's target of 197 on a decent Lucknow surface.

The victory marked jubilation for the PBKS fans, who finally got to see a win after having endured six straight losses in the tournament. The Kings were in a must-win situation and had lost their fate in their own hands coming into this contest. This win keeps them alive in the race for the playoffs, as it all comes down to the final day of the league stage.

PBKS, KKR, RR still in it; DC out

Three teams are still in hunt for the final spot in the playoffs. Apart from PBKS, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are alive, while Delhi Capitals are now officially out after Punjab's win over the Lucknow side.

IPL 2026 playoff qualifications

PBKS are now on 15 points from 13 matches with seven wins and a no-result from their KKR match. They are in fourth place and would be extremely pleased to end there, but RR are breathing down the neck at fifth, and KKR are also close in sixth.

RR have 14 points from 13 matches, while the Knight Riders have 13 from 13 as the two play their last matches in the league stage. RR will be up against the Mumbai Indians for the final group game at Wankhede, while KKR will face DC at Eden Gardens later in the day. For PBKS to qualify, RR must lose to DC, and KKR must either lose or not win by a big margin.

For PBKS to qualify:

RR to lose to MI

KKR must lose. If KKR win, it must not be by 77 or more runs while defending 200. Or KKR must not chase an assumed target of 201 in 12.1 to 12.4 overs.

For RR to qualify:

A simple win over MI would officially take them through. No other result would hamper their playoffs.

For KKR to qualify:

RR must lose to MI

Beat DC by 77 or more runs batting first (if they hit 200). Chase 201 in 12.1 to 12.4 overs.

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