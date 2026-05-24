Trump shifts tone on Iran, says ceasefire understanding 'largely negotiated'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a major breakthrough may be close in efforts to end the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, saying a ceasefire understanding has been “largely negotiated”. In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said discussions were now focused on the final details of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at securing peace in the region. According to him, the proposed agreement would also involve reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, which has remained effectively shut during the conflict.

Trump said the understanding was being discussed not only between Washington and Tehran, but also with several regional countries involved in diplomatic efforts.

Calls with Gulf and Middle East leaders

Before making the announcement, Trump held conversations with leaders and officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye and Bahrain. He also spoke separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Describing the talks as positive, Trump said the discussions centred around a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace”. He added that negotiators were now working on the remaining issues before formally announcing the deal.

The confused Trump

Trump’s latest comments appear to signal a dramatic change in tone. Just days earlier, he had warned that military action against Iran could restart if negotiations collapsed. However, he later revealed that further attacks were put on hold after Gulf nations urged restraint to prevent the conflict from spreading across the region.

The diplomatic push gained further attention after Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, completed what Pakistan’s military described as a “highly productive” visit to Iran on Saturday. According to Islamabad, encouraging progress was made during discussions linked to the peace process, adding to speculation that regional powers are trying to secure a long-term settlement before tensions escalate again.

Iran confirms framework discussions

Iran also acknowledged that negotiations were moving forward. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran was working on a 14-point framework that could become the basis for a final agreement. Speaking on Iranian state television, Baqaei said both sides were trying to complete the memorandum so that additional negotiations could continue over the next one to two months, eventually leading to a broader peace deal.

However, Iranian officials have continued to express caution over dealing with the United States, especially after Washington and Israel carried out military strikes during earlier negotiations related to Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Nuclear programme and Strait of Hormuz remain key issues

The conflict began after US and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and American-allied Gulf states. Although active fighting has largely remained paused since early April, tensions continue to simmer. Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade of Iranian ports remain major flashpoints.

Among the biggest unresolved issues are the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, Tehran’s role in the Strait of Hormuz, the presence of US forces in the region, and access to frozen Iranian funds.

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