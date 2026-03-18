Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: From CBFC cuts to ticket prices, all about the film's early buzz

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will open to paid previews on March 18, a day before the film officially releases on March 19. Early audience reactions are expected to arrive in a few hours. The film’s advance buzz has been strong, especially around its scale, action set pieces and performances, putting it firmly under the spotlight even before its official release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Ticket pricing has also grabbed attention. In Delhi-NCR, paid preview tickets range roughly between Rs 300 and Rs 2400, making it one of the more premium early-access releases in recent times. Despite the higher pricing, initial turnout suggests solid interest, with many shows reporting steady occupancy. The film has already minted Rs 100 crore worldwide in advance sales.

This LIVE blog will track real-time updates from theatres across India, including first reactions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, audience verdict, standout scenes and early box office signals. The film will see its main, wide release on March 19, when a clearer picture of its opening-day momentum is expected.