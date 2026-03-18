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Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: From CBFC cuts to ticket prices, all about the film's early buzz

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Dhurandhar The Revenge paid preview live blog will track early audience reactions, ticket prices and on-ground buzz as the film opens in select locations as a part of paid previews on March 18. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Review LIVE Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Review LIVE Updates Image Source : YT/JioStudios
New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will open to paid previews on March 18, a day before the film officially releases on March 19. Early audience reactions are expected to arrive in a few hours. The film’s advance buzz has been strong, especially around its scale, action set pieces and performances, putting it firmly under the spotlight even before its official release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Ticket pricing has also grabbed attention. In Delhi-NCR, paid preview tickets range roughly between Rs 300 and Rs 2400, making it one of the more premium early-access releases in recent times. Despite the higher pricing, initial turnout suggests solid interest, with many shows reporting steady occupancy. The film has already minted Rs 100 crore worldwide in advance sales.

This LIVE blog will track real-time updates from theatres across India, including first reactions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, audience verdict, standout scenes and early box office signals. The film will see its main, wide release on March 19, when a clearer picture of its opening-day momentum is expected.

 

Live updates :Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE Updates

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  • 11:07 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview Live: Ranveer Singh talks about the success of his film

    Ranveer Singh has been relatively low-key after the success of Dhurandhar, which released on December 5. At the music launch, the actor said, "Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this)."

    He added, "Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it’s being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this). We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush.”

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar The Revenge Live Blog: What are the cuts asked by CBFC?

    In its detailed list of changes, the film board directed the makers to mute abusive language and tone down violent visuals, including scenes of beheading, kicking, and attacks using a hammer and cement blocks. It also instructed them to replace certain words, though these were not specified in the certificate.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar Part 2 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun at film's music launch

    Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, who play each other's co-star in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, attended the film's music launch in Mumbai on March 17. Here are all the pictures from the event.

    India Tv - Dhurandhar: The Revenge
    (Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun at Dhurandhar: The Revenge music launch

     

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview Live: Ticket prices

    Paid preview tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are reportedly priced as high as Rs 300 to Rs 2400 approx in some locations, making it one of the most expensive openings in recent times.

     

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar The Revenge LIVE Updates: Paid previews today

    Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews are slated to take place in select cities on March 18, with early audience reactions expected to surface online. Initial buzz points to a strong turnout despite premium ticket pricing.

     

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Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar Part 2 Ranveer Singh Aditya Dhar
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