iOS 19 Incoming: 5 Most exciting features that will make you rethink your iPhone From a visionOS-inspired makeover to real-time translations via AirPods, iOS 19 might just be Apple’s boldest update yet.

Apple’s WWDC 2025 is almost here, and one of the biggest reveals expected at the keynote on June 9 is iOS 19—the next major update for iPhones. Leaks and early reports suggest that this could be the most dramatic iOS upgrade since iOS 7, packed with AI smarts, a sleek new look, and long-awaited features.

Here are five of the most exciting updates to look forward to in iOS 19:

1. A fresh VisionOS-inspired design

Say goodbye to flat and boring. iOS 19 is expected to borrow design cues from Apple’s Vision Pro headset—think glassy translucent menus, rounded app windows, and a more immersive interface overall. The Camera and Messages apps are also likely to get a facelift, along with simplified navigation that puts your content front and center.

2. Siri gets a brain boost

Apple’s voice assistant is finally catching up! Siri is getting smarter with AI-powered context awareness, meaning it can remember key info like your passport number or your recent emails. It’ll also gain on-screen awareness, letting it extract useful details (like addresses) directly from what you are viewing, kind of like a smart assistant that feels smart.

3. Live Translation through AirPods

This one is straight out of a sci-fi flick. iOS 19 is rumoured to bring real-time language translation via AirPods, making conversations in foreign languages smoother than ever. No need for a separate translation app—just pop in your AirPods and talk like a local.

4. An AI-Powered Health Coach in Your Pocket

Apple wants to turn its Health app into your personal AI fitness trainer. While this might roll out with iOS 19.4 in early 2026, the plan includes customised coaching videos, expert suggestions based on your health metrics, and even a food tracking tool. It is Apple vs. MyFitnessPal, and your well-being wins.

5. Not all features will drop at once

Apple’s running slightly behind schedule, so do not expect all these upgrades to hit your iPhone in September. Some features might roll out slowly, stretching into 2026. Still, the early iOS 19 beta should give a sneak peek at what’s coming—and it already sounds like a major game-changer.

So, in case you are using an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, then you might miss the party. Reports suggest iOS 19 will only support iPhone 11 and newer. So, gear up for June 9. iOS 19 is shaping up to be more than just an update—it’s a whole new way to iPhone.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's next 50 year to focus on empowering builders, not just building tech: Satya Nadella

ALSO READ: Best air conditioners to buy during Amazon India’s Summer Appliances Fest 2025