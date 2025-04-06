Best air conditioners to buy during Amazon India’s Summer Appliances Fest 2025

As the temperatures continue to rise across India, Amazon.in’s Summer Appliances Fest 2025 has kicked off on April 4, offering unbeatable deals on air conditioners and other cooling appliances. If you are planning to upgrade your home with a powerful and energy-efficient AC, this is the perfect time. With discounts of up to Rs 13,000 and HDFC Bank EMI offers up to Rs 4,500 off, you can beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket.
Top ACs to buy on Amazon India
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Triple Inverter Smart Split AC: Rs 39,358
Rating: 4 Star
Highlights:
- Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds
- Super Anti-Collision technology
- Triple inverter for energy savings
- Smart connectivity features
Why to buy: Perfect for those who want fast cooling and smart controls in a premium segment.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (4-Way Swing): Rs 37,999
Rating: 3 Star
Highlights:
- 4-way swing cooling
- 100 per cent Copper Condenser
- Variable-speed compressor for better power efficiency
Why buy: Known for durability and consistent cooling, ideal for mid-sized rooms.
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flex Inverter AC: Rs 35,990
Rating: 3 Star
Highlights:
- Flex cool inverter compressor with 6-in-1 modes
- Wi-Fi enabled for remote access
- Insta Cool and auto cleanser function
Why buy: Smart AC with Wi-Fi for tech-savvy users who want flexible performance and energy efficiency.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 34,490
Rating: 3 Star
Highlights:
- Blue Fins Evaporator for better durability
- Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication
- Copper coils for enhanced cooling
Why Buy: A reliable and value-for-money inverter AC with good features for daily use.
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 32,490
Rating: 3 Star
Highlights:
- Copper condenser for faster cooling
- R32 refrigerant – environment-friendly
- Auto restart, anti-dust filter, 4 cooling modes
Why buy: Affordable and efficient, perfect for small to mid-sized rooms.
HDFC Bank offer: Save more on EMI
Customers using HDFC credit card EMIs can avail additional discounts up to Rs 4,500, making these deals even more attractive.
Where to buy?
All these top-rated ACs are available exclusively on Amazon India as a part of the Summer Appliances Fest starting April 4, 2025.
