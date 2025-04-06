Best air conditioners to buy during Amazon India’s Summer Appliances Fest 2025 If you’re planning to buy an AC in India, this Amazon sale is the best time to grab the top-rated models with excellent features, long-term warranty, and energy efficiency. Hurry, offers are valid for a limited time only!

As the temperatures continue to rise across India, Amazon.in’s Summer Appliances Fest 2025 has kicked off on April 4, offering unbeatable deals on air conditioners and other cooling appliances. If you are planning to upgrade your home with a powerful and energy-efficient AC, this is the perfect time. With discounts of up to Rs 13,000 and HDFC Bank EMI offers up to Rs 4,500 off, you can beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket.

Top ACs to buy on Amazon India

Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Triple Inverter Smart Split AC: Rs 39,358

Rating: 4 Star

Highlights:

Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds

Super Anti-Collision technology

Triple inverter for energy savings

Smart connectivity features

Why to buy: Perfect for those who want fast cooling and smart controls in a premium segment.

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (4-Way Swing): Rs 37,999

Rating: 3 Star

Highlights:

4-way swing cooling

100 per cent Copper Condenser

Variable-speed compressor for better power efficiency

Why buy: Known for durability and consistent cooling, ideal for mid-sized rooms.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flex Inverter AC: Rs 35,990

Rating: 3 Star

Highlights:

Flex cool inverter compressor with 6-in-1 modes

Wi-Fi enabled for remote access

Insta Cool and auto cleanser function

Why buy: Smart AC with Wi-Fi for tech-savvy users who want flexible performance and energy efficiency.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 34,490

Rating: 3 Star

Highlights:

Blue Fins Evaporator for better durability

Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication

Copper coils for enhanced cooling

Why Buy: A reliable and value-for-money inverter AC with good features for daily use.

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Rs 32,490

Rating: 3 Star

Highlights:

Copper condenser for faster cooling

R32 refrigerant – environment-friendly

Auto restart, anti-dust filter, 4 cooling modes

Why buy: Affordable and efficient, perfect for small to mid-sized rooms.

HDFC Bank offer: Save more on EMI

Customers using HDFC credit card EMIs can avail additional discounts up to Rs 4,500, making these deals even more attractive.

Where to buy?

All these top-rated ACs are available exclusively on Amazon India as a part of the Summer Appliances Fest starting April 4, 2025.

