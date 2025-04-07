Airtel and Jio offer 90-day recharge plans: Which one is better?

With smartphone usage at an all-time high in India, whether for communication, payments, or online browsing, staying connected has become a necessity. But with the rising cost of monthly recharge plans, many users are struggling to keep up. Thankfully, Reliance Jio and Airtel have come to the rescue with affordable long-validity recharge plans that offer 90 days of relief from monthly top-ups.
Why 90-day plans are becoming popular
As mobile recharge prices continue to rise, users are moving away from short-term plans and opting for longer validity options. Jio and Airtel, India’s top telecom players, now offer 90-day recharge plans that not only provide extended usage but also help reduce monthly expenses.
Jio’s Rs 899 Plan: Free calls + extra data + Hotstar
Jio’s Rs 899 plan comes with:
- Validity: 90 days
- Calling: Unlimited voice calls to all networks
- Data: 2GB/day + 20GB extra = 200GB total
- SMS: 100 per day
- Freebies: JioTV access + 90-day JioCinema (Hotstar) subscription
This plan is ideal for heavy data users who also want entertainment bundled with their recharge.
Airtel’s Rs 929 Plan: Reliable network + Balanced data
Airtel offers a Rs 929 plan that includes:
- Validity: 90 days
- Calling: Unlimited calls to any network
- Data: 1.5GB/day = 135GB total
- SMS: 100 per day
While it offers slightly less data than Jio, Airtel’s strong and reliable network may be more appealing to many users, especially in rural or patchy areas.
Jio vs Airtel: Which 90-day plan is better?
- For more data and streaming perks: Go with Jio’s Rs 899 plan
- For a more balanced option with a stable network: Airtel’s Rs 929 plan is worth it
With both plans now live, users can enjoy hassle-free calling, daily data, and peace of mind for three full months, no need to worry about monthly recharges.