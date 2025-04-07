Airtel and Jio offer 90-day recharge plans: Which one is better? With smartphones now essential for everything from chatting to digital payments and internet use, staying connected is more important than ever in India. However, the rising cost of monthly recharge plans has made it tough for many users to keep up.

With smartphone usage at an all-time high in India, whether for communication, payments, or online browsing, staying connected has become a necessity. But with the rising cost of monthly recharge plans, many users are struggling to keep up. Thankfully, Reliance Jio and Airtel have come to the rescue with affordable long-validity recharge plans that offer 90 days of relief from monthly top-ups.

Why 90-day plans are becoming popular

As mobile recharge prices continue to rise, users are moving away from short-term plans and opting for longer validity options. Jio and Airtel, India’s top telecom players, now offer 90-day recharge plans that not only provide extended usage but also help reduce monthly expenses.

Jio’s Rs 899 Plan: Free calls + extra data + Hotstar

Jio’s Rs 899 plan comes with:

Validity: 90 days Calling: Unlimited voice calls to all networks Data: 2GB/day + 20GB extra = 200GB total SMS: 100 per day Freebies: JioTV access + 90-day JioCinema (Hotstar) subscription

This plan is ideal for heavy data users who also want entertainment bundled with their recharge.

Airtel’s Rs 929 Plan: Reliable network + Balanced data

Airtel offers a Rs 929 plan that includes:

Validity: 90 days Calling: Unlimited calls to any network Data: 1.5GB/day = 135GB total SMS: 100 per day

While it offers slightly less data than Jio, Airtel’s strong and reliable network may be more appealing to many users, especially in rural or patchy areas.

Jio vs Airtel: Which 90-day plan is better?

For more data and streaming perks: Go with Jio’s Rs 899 plan For a more balanced option with a stable network: Airtel’s Rs 929 plan is worth it

With both plans now live, users can enjoy hassle-free calling, daily data, and peace of mind for three full months, no need to worry about monthly recharges.