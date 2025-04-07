Samsung One UI 7 rollout begins April 7: Full list of eligible Galaxy phones Samsung had pledged seven years of OS updates for select Galaxy models, but the delayed Android 15 rollout has left users questioning that promise. Although One UI 7 launched in January with the Galaxy S25 series, it’s taken nearly three months to reach older devices.

Samsung, one of the leading consumer goods brands, has finally started to roll out its long-awaited One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, starting April 7, 2025. The update was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, and now it’s finally making its way to older Galaxy models.

Which Samsung devices are getting One UI 7 in April 2025?

Samsung has confirmed the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for the following models this month:

Galaxy S24 series: S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 FE Galaxy S23 series: S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Galaxy Tab S10, S10 Plus, S10 Ultra Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, S9 Ultra

These devices are part of Samsung’s flagship lineup from the past year, including its premium foldables and tablets.

Mid-range Galaxy smartphones to get the update later

While the April batch includes only high-end Galaxy models, Samsung’s Galaxy A, M, and F series are also expected to receive the update in the coming months. However, the company hasn't shared an exact timeline for these mid-range phones yet.

One UI 7: What’s new in the update?

Samsung says that One UI 7 will bring a “bold new design” along with enhanced personalisation and better user control. However, many users have already voiced disappointment over the delayed release, especially since other brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, and Motorola pushed out Android 15 updates in late 2024.

Delayed update raises concerns over Samsung’s 7-year promise

Samsung had promised seven years of OS updates for some of its recent models, but the slow rollout of Android 15 has raised doubts among users. Despite launching One UI 7 in January, it’s taken nearly three months to reach older Galaxy devices, causing frustration among Galaxy phone owners.