Xiaomi Summer Savings 2025: Big discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds and more until April 10 Xiaomi has started with its Summer Saving Sale, which will let customers avail the best offers and discounts for its range of products- smartwatch, earbuds, smartphone and more. The offer will last till April 10, or until the stock lasts.

Xiaomi India has launched its ‘Summer Savings 2025’ campaign, which offers huge discounts on a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi products. The sale is live across Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores and will continue until April 10, 2025.

Best smartphone deals!

During the sale, Xiaomi is offering attractive price cuts on popular smartphones. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, known for its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and powerful specs, is part of the deal. Similarly, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is making flagship photography more accessible with its Leica-tuned camera and premium design, perfect for those who want both performance and elegance.

AIoT products at budget-friendly prices

Xiaomi is also focusing on smart accessories. The Redmi Buds 6, featuring dual-driver sound, 49dB hybrid noise cancellation, and up to 42 hours of battery life, are now available for just Rs 2,799. The Redmi Watch 5 Active and Redmi Watch 5 Lite bring fitness and style together at discounted prices of Rs 3,399 each.

Home cleaning made easy

For smart home enthusiasts, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 offers powerful 4000Pa suction, LDS laser navigation, and voice control. It’s now available at a discounted price of ₹24,999.

Xiaomi 15 series flagships are now on sale

The newly launched Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are now available for purchase. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a 1-inch Leica sensor and up to 200mm optical zoom, while the Xiaomi 15 offers a balanced flagship experience with a compact 6.36-inch display and a Leica floating telephoto lens. Both models feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and support fast wired and wireless charging.

Bank discounts and final prices

Buyers can also avail of additional bank offers ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 across various devices. Some models like the Redmi A4 5G are available for as low as Rs 7,999 after discounts. Popular wearables and smartwatches also come with instant price cuts.

Limited Time Offers: These limited-time offers make this a great opportunity to grab your favorite Xiaomi products at the lowest prices of the season. The sale ends on April 10, 2025.