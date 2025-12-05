India-Russia Business Forum: We won't have to wait for 2030 to achieve USD 100 billion trade target, says PM Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum, PM Modi said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by following the principle of reform, perform, and transform.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India and Russia will not have to wait until 2030 to exceed the USD 100 billion bilateral trade target. Speaking at the India-Russia Business Forum, PM Modi said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by following the principle of reform, perform, and transform. Talking about the next-generation reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he said that these measures, along with reduced compliance, will promote ease of doing business.

Next-generation reforms to promote ease of doing business

"President Putin and I set a goal of exceeding the USD 100 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030. But from my conversations with President Putin since yesterday, and the potential we see, I don't think we'll have to wait until 2030. We are moving forward with determination to achieve that goal ahead of schedule, and my confidence is growing. Tariffs and non-tariff barriers are being reduced...The speed and scale of change we have achieved in India over the past 11 years is unprecedented... Next-generation reforms in GST and reduction in compliance are steps taken to promote ease of doing business," PM Modi said.

India, Russia can have joint ventures in manufacturing electric vehicles

Emphasising that India is now a global leader in affordable and efficient EVs, PM Modi said that India and Russia can have joint ventures in manufacturing electric vehicles.

"...India is today a global leader in affordable, efficient EVs, two-wheelers, and CNG mobility solutions. Russia is a major producer of advanced materials. Together, we can partner in EV manufacturing, automotive components, and wireless mobility tech. This will not only meet our own needs but also contribute to the development of the Global South, especially Africa," he said.

President Putin said Russia is for strengthening its multifaceted relations with India in various fields.

He also said that Russian companies are ready to increase purchases of a wide range of goods and services from India.

