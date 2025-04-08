OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Offering up to Rs 13,000 Off on smartphones and tablets Customers can grab these deals on the OnePlus India website, Amazon, and select offline retail stores across the country. So, if you're planning an upgrade or want to grab a flagship killer at a bargain, now might be the perfect time.

OnePlus, one of the popular brand which is known for it's smartphones series has kicked off its Red Rush Days Sale. The sales will be live all across its official website, Amazon India and select retail stores. The sale will last up till April 14 (2025). The sales will bring exciting discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses on popular devices like the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 12, Nord 4, 13R, and Pad 2.

OnePlus 13 and 13R: Instant discounts and exchange bonuses

During the sale, the OnePlus 13 comes with an instant Rs 5,000 bank discount for ICICI Bank credit card users. Additionally, buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. The flagship phone was recently launched at Rs 69,999.

The OnePlus 13R is also seeing a flat price drop of Rs 2,000, with an additional Rs 3,000 ICICI Bank discount, and up to Rs 4,000 exchange bonus. The 13R was originally priced at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus 12 gets a massive price cut

Looking to buy the OnePlus 12? This flagship device is now available at a discounted price of Rs 51,999 for the base variant (12GB + 256GB), down from its original Rs 64,999 launch price.

On top of that, ICICI Bank credit cardholders can enjoy an extra Rs 6,000 instant discount, making it one of the best deals of the sale.

What about the OnePlus Nord 4 and other devices?

While the company hasn’t revealed the exact deal prices for the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus 12R, OnePlus has confirmed that shoppers can expect major discounts on these devices on Amazon and other platforms during the sale.

