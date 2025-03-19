OnePlus Nord 4, priced at Rs 35,999 gets huge discount, now available with EMI of Rs 1,551 The price of the OnePlus Nord 4 has been significantly reduced. During the ongoing sale on Amazon, this OnePlus phone is available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price.

OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus Nord 4, which comes in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price for the base model is Rs 29,999, while the highest variant is priced at Rs 35,999. This new smartphone is available in three appealing colors: Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight.

Currently, the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 4, featuring 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, is listed on Amazon for Rs 28,999. There is also a bank discount of Rs 4,000 on purchase. The top variant is available for Rs 31,998, and a similar bank discount of Rs 4,000 can be availed, bringing its effective price down to Rs 27,999. Additionally, buyers have the option to purchase it with an initial EMI of just Rs 1,551.

This mid-range smartphone boasts a large 6.74-inch display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, framed by very slim bezels. With an aspect ratio of 20.1:9 and a peak brightness of up to 1100 nits, the display ensures vibrant visuals. Powering this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and GPS capabilities.

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Running on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, OnePlus Nord 4 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Additionally, this smartphone is powered by a robust 5,500mAh battery and supports 100W Super VOOC fast charging technology, ensuring users can stay powered up throughout the day.

