PBKS vs RCB IPL 2026 pitch report: How surface at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala is expected to play?

New Delhi:

Struggling Punjab Kings will battle it out against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they look to resurrect their off-track campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026 back on track. From being among the early trend-setters and looking strong to assure a top two finish, PBKS are now fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

PBKS started the tournament with six wins and one no-result, being the only team to remain unbeaten after playing their first seven matches in an IPL season. However, they have suffered five back-to-back losses, which have derailed their campaign and have brought them into the danger zone of an early exit.

Meanwhile, RCB are going strong after a bit of a hiccup. They lost two matches in a row, but have bagged the next two contests to have clinched eight wins in 12 outings. The defending champions have looked like the most complete team this tournament and will head to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, trying to spoil PBKS' party.

PBKS would have to overturn their horror record at the Dharamsala-based venue. They have won only one of their last seven matches at the picturesque ground since 2023. Ahead of all the action, here is how the pitch is expected to play for the clash between PBKS and RCB.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

The pitches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala have been helpful for the fast bowlers, with the speedsters extracting enough swing and seam movement. In the first match played at this venue this season between PBKS and Delhi Capitals, no overs of spin were bowled. Although it changed to seven in the next game between PBKS and the Mumbai Indians, pace is still the go-to weapon.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played in IPL - 16

Matches Won Batting First - 9 (56.25%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 7 (43.75%)

Highest Team Innings - 241/7 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

Lowest Team Innings - 116 by Punjab Kings vs Deccan Chargers

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 211 by Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Average Score Batting First - 189.69

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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