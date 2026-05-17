'Targeting commercial shipping, impeding navigation in Hormuz unacceptable': India's UN envoy

New Delhi:

India's Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted India's strategy to address the ongoing energy and fertiliser crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia, emphasising the importance of both short-term and long-term measures supported by international cooperation.

Harish said he took part in the special meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on protecting energy and supply chains. He stressed that a balanced approach involving immediate relief measures, structural reforms, and global coordination would be crucial to dealing with the crisis. He also reiterated India’s concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Shared India's approach to the recent energy and fertiliser crisis in light of the West Asia conflict at the Special Meeting of the UNECOSOC on Safeguarding energy and supply flows. A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation is essential to respond to the crisis. Reiterated that targeting of commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected," Harish wrote on X.

Iran announced 'professional mechanism' to regulate Hormuz traffic

Meanwhile, Iran had recently announced a 'professional mechanism' to regulate the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which will be unveiled soon. "Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon," Iranian Parliament's NSC chief Ebrahim Azizi wrote in a social media post.

"In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism. This route will remain closed to the operators of the so‑called 'freedom project,'" he added.

Trump warns 'very bad time' if peace deal not reached

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump warned that the region could face a "very bad time" if a peace agreement to resolve the West Asia crisis is not achieved, according to Al Jazeera citing French broadcaster BFMTV.

Meanwhile, Abbas Araghchi said the United States continues to be the biggest obstacle to peace in West Asia. He claimed that after more than a month of unsuccessful military efforts, Washington attempted to shift towards negotiations — a move that has been met with strong scepticism in Tehran.

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