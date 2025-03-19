Realme undercuts Samsung and Xiaomi, launches Ultra smartphone, priced at less than half of competitors Realme has launched its first Ultra smartphone to compete with Samsung and Xiaomi. This smartphone features powerful specifications and is priced at less than half of Samsung and Xiaomi's Ultra models.

Realme has officially unveiled its first Ultra smartphone in India. Alongside this device, the company introduced the standard model of this series, the Realme P3 5G, in the Indian market. The pricing details for this smartphone were confirmed recently, with the price for the Ultra model revealed today. Both of these Realme phones boast impressive battery life and a range of remarkable features.

Realme P3 Ultra India price

The Realme P3 Ultra has been launched in India starting at an attractive price of Rs 26,999. This phone will be available in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 for the latter two variants. Interested buyers can choose from two stunning colors—Neptune Blue and Orion Red—complete with a vegan leather finish on the back. This Ultra smartphone comes at less than half the price of premium models from brands like Samsung and Xiaomi.

Sales for this mid-budget smartphone will kick off on the company’s official website, as well as on Flipkart and in retail stores, starting at 12 noon on March 25. Pre-booking is already underway from 2 pm. During the first sale, buyers can take advantage of a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 1,000.

Realme P3 5G India price

The Realme P3 5G has been launched with a starting price of Rs 16,999. This variant also comes in three storage options: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB, with prices at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the latter two.

The first early bird sale for this device will happen today, March 19, between 6 pm and 10 pm, while the official first sale begins on March 26 at 12 noon. A flat bank discount of Rs 2,000 is available for this phone, making it possible to purchase it for just Rs 14,999.

Realme P3 Ultra and Realme P3 specifications

Display

The Ultra smartphone features a large 6.83-inch 1.5K quad curved display that supports peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, while the standard model, Realme P3, sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Both displays come equipped with a 120Hz high refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals.

Processor

Under the hood, the Realme P3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. In contrast, the standard model operates using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen processor, offering up to 256GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM.

Battery

Both phones are equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery, with the Ultra model supporting 80W fast charging via USB Type C, while the standard model features 45W charging.

Camera

Each phone is designed with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide camera in the Ultra variant and a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary camera in the standard model. Both models are equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. Operating on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15, these smartphones promise a seamless user experience.

