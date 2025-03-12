OnePlus ditches Alert Slider for a smarter button: A bold move towards customization OnePlus is embracing a more versatile and adaptive experience, potentially appealing to a broader range of users. However, long-time fans of the Alert Slider may find it difficult to adjust to this change. Whether this move will be welcomed or met with resistance remains to be seen.

OnePlus has officially confirmed a major design change for its upcoming smartphones. CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the company is replacing its iconic 'Alert Slider'- a button which is there in both- Nord and premium series of handsets. The company is replacing it with more customizable smart button, which will bring it closer to Apple's approach with the Action Button on iPhones. This further marks the end of a signature OnePlus feature that many users have appreciated for years.

OnePlus bids farewell to the Alert Slider

For years, OnePlus smartphones have featured the Alert Slider, allowing users to quickly switch between sound profiles- a feature especially useful in meetings or quiet environments. However, Lau’s announcement confirms that the OnePlus 13 could be the last device to feature the Alert Slider, as future models will adopt a more advanced button with additional functionalities.

Lau acknowledged that this is a major shift for the OnePlus community:

"I know this is a big change, and it’s not easy to accept. The Alert Slider holds a special place in the hearts of our community, and we don’t take that lightly. But we truly believe this is the right step forward."

This new customizable button will offer expanded functionality, going beyond simply muting or unmuting the device.

OnePlus set to bring a Smarter ‘Action Button’

While Lau did not explicitly mention the term Action Button, his statements strongly suggest that OnePlus is moving toward a similar multi-functional approach.

"Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you are a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around," Lau added.

This new smart button will allow users to assign different tasks, similar to Apple’s Action Button, which can be used to:

Launch the camera

Turn on/off the flashlight

Adjust sound modes

Open apps like Magnifier or Notes

This change will also help improve the internal layout of OnePlus devices, optimizing space for better structural enhancements and performance.

Which OnePlus phones will feature the new Smart Button?

At this point, OnePlus has not confirmed which models will feature the customizable button, but it is expected to debut on future flagship devices—possibly starting with the OnePlus 14 series. Lau also invited feedback from users, encouraging them to share ideas for additional functionalities for the button.

