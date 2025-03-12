Google Pixel 9a hands-on video leaked ahead of the launch: All you need to know With multiple leaks surfacing, the Google Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a strong mid-range contender, bringing premium features at a competitive price.

Google Pixel 9a, a much-anticipated smartphone is rumoured to launch this month, possibly on March 19. While Google has yet to make an official announcement, a new leak has surfaced where a YouTuber updated a hands-on video on his official channel. The video showcased the design and camera capabilities of the phone. The leak further aligns with previous rumours, which gives a closer look to the fans.

Google Pixel 9a: Hands-on video leaks online

YouTuber Alexis Garza, who had previously shared leaks about the Pixel 9a before having them removed, has now posted a YouTube Shorts video featuring the phone at a wrestling event. The video showcases the Pixel 9a’s camera interface in action, capturing high-speed moments with the available zoom options:

0.5x

1x

2x

The leaked footage also confirms the black-coloured variant, likely named ‘Obsidian’ which is based on Google's traditional naming scheme. The camera bar appears to blend smoothly into the back panel, offering more subtle design when compared to previous models.

Google Pixel 9a: Launch date and expected pricing

When will it launch?

As per the reports, the Pixel 9a could launch on March 19, 2025, with sales potentially starting by March 26 in the US and Europe. Following Google's past launch trends, it is expected that the Pixel 9a will also launch in India on the same date.

Expected pricing in India and the US

The Pixel 9a’s price is expected to remain similar to the Pixel 8a. In the US, it is rumoured to be priced at USD 499 (around Rs 43,100) for the 128GB model and USD 599 (around Rs 51,800) for the 256GB variant.

In India, considering previous launches, the Pixel 9a might start at Rs 52,999, while the 256GB version could be priced around Rs 64,000. This pricing strategy will create a gap of over Rs 10,000 between storage variants.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected features and upgrades

Performance and display

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may also include the Titan M2 security chip for enhanced security.

The device will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Leaked renders also suggest a redesigned front camera and rounded edges, similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Camera and battery

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to sport a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. It is also expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery, supporting 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Additionally, the device may come with an IP68 rating for improved dust and water resistance.

Colour options

128GB model: This is expected to come in four colour options: Iris, Obsidian, Peony and Porcelain.

256GB model: This might come in two colour variants: Iris and Obsidian.

