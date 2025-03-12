Garmin Enduro 3 launched with solar charging, advanced Navigation and extreme durability for adventurers With its rugged design, extensive battery life, and advanced tracking features, the Garmin Enduro 3 is a top choice for adventurers who need a smartwatch that keeps up with their active lifestyle.

Garmin has officially launched the Enduro 3 series in India, designed specifically for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts. Known for its durability, lightweight build, and extended battery life, the new smartwatch has solar charging support, ensuring users can stay connected even in extreme conditions. The Garmin Enduro 3 starts at Rs 1,05,990 and is now available across premium retail stores and on Garmin’s official website.

Garmin Enduro 3: Design and display

The Garmin Enduro 3 is built to withstand extreme environments, making it the perfect companion for hikers, runners, and athletes.

Ultra-lightweight design – Weighs just 63 grams.

Comes in multiple finishes, including a titanium variant with DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating for added durability.

1.4-inch display with solar charging support, designed to remain visible even under direct sunlight.

Battery life for outdoor explorers

Garmin has packed the Enduro 3 with a powerful battery that can last for weeks without needing a charge.

110 hours in GPS mode, ensuring adventurers can navigate trails without battery concerns.

80 days in smartwatch mode with an always-on display enabled.

Solar charging support extends battery life for outdoor use.

Advanced fitness and training features

Apart from basic health tracking, the Garmin Enduro 3 is equipped with high-end fitness tracking tools to help users optimize their performance.

Heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, step count, and more. Endurance score and real-time stamina tracking to measure long-duration performance. VO2 Max tracking to assess fitness levels and recovery time suggestions. Altitude and heat acclimation tracking for those training in different weather conditions. PacePro for GPS-based pace guidance, helping athletes maintain a steady rhythm. Rest timer and grade-adjusted pace to ensure consistent effort across different terrains.

Navigation and Outdoor features

For outdoor adventurers, Garmin Enduro 3 comes with preloaded TopoActive maps and multi-band GNSS tracking for accurate navigation.

Precise off-road navigation with multi-band GNSS support.

Pace guidance for elevation-based running.

Built-in training tools, including daily workout suggestions and wrist-based running power tracking.

Diverse sports and activity tracking

The Garmin Enduro 3 supports a wide range of activities, making it an ideal smartwatch for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Profiles for swimming, cycling, and skiing.

Animated workouts for cardio, strength training, yoga, and pilates.

Custom training modes tailored for specific fitness goals.

Price and Availability in India

The Garmin Enduro 3 starts at Rs 1,05,990 and comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is available at:

Premium retail stores across India.

Garmin India’s official website.

