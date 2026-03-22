Video shows massive fireball from Iranian missiles striking Dimona and Arad | WATCH

New Delhi:

Iran launched a series of missile strikes on Israel’s southern cities of Dimona and Arad on Saturday night. Videos circulating on social media show a massive ball of fire hurtling through the sky before slamming into the cities, reducing several buildings to rubble. The strikes are widely seen as Iran’s retaliation for the recent targeting of its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

Dimona, located just 20 kilometers from Israel’s main nuclear research center, bore the brunt of the attack. The explosion caused widespread damage, with windows shattered and debris scattered in the streets. Social media footage, though unverified, depicted residents inside their homes as the missiles struck, with doors and window frames blown off by the force of the explosions.

Emergency teams dispatched to handle aftermath

The missile attacks left at least 84 people injured in Arad, with 10 reported in serious condition. In Dimona, 33 people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy who sustained severe shrapnel wounds and a 40-year-old woman. First responders were quick to reach the affected areas, with more emergency teams dispatched to handle the aftermath.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation, calling the evening “very difficult” for the country. He assured the public that more emergency crews would be sent to both cities and vowed to continue military actions against Iran.

Iran sends strong message

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the strikes on Dimona represented a new phase in the ongoing conflict. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf stated, “If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle.”

The missile strikes come amid rising tensions in the region following the damage sustained by Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility during the ongoing war. The facility, which houses underground centrifuges for uranium enrichment, was heavily damaged in the June 2025 conflict, and Iran has continued to retaliate against Israel ever since.

Nuclear concerns and reassurances for IAEA

Dimona’s significance as the site of Israel’s main nuclear research center has only heightened fears about the impact of the missile attacks. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no signs of damage to Israel’s nuclear infrastructure. The IAEA also stated that no abnormal radiation levels had been detected in the region, based on information gathered from surrounding states.

While Israel has never officially confirmed its nuclear arsenal, it is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons. Dimona has housed the country’s nuclear research center since 1958, and its location has made it a target in previous conflicts.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the missile strikes on Dimona and Arad, as well as additional attacks on other southern Israeli towns. The IRGC also targeted military sites in Kuwait and the UAE, signaling that the conflict may expand beyond Israel’s borders.