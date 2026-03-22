Russian oil tanker Aqua Titan bound for China arrives in India, first of seven ships diverted

New Delhi:

A Russian oil tanker named Aqua Titan arrived at the New Mangaluru Port on Saturday evening, marking the first of several such vessels now being redirected to India. The ship, which was originally headed to China, is currently anchored offshore. The crude oil will be transferred to the refinery through pipelines.

Why are tankers changing course?

The shift comes at a time when global oil supply chains are under pressure due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With uncertainty affecting traditional supply routes, India has increased its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil.

According to a report by Bloomberg at least seven tankers that were earlier bound for China are now being diverted to India. The Aqua Titan itself changed its route in Southeast Asia after initially listing a Chinese port as its destination.

Indian refiners have taken advantage of lower prices and have stepped up buying. In just one week, they reportedly secured nearly 30 million barrels of Russian crude. This move is helping India build stronger oil reserves and ensure a stable supply of fuel at a time when global markets remain uncertain.

Strategic buying amid Middle East tensions

The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has intensified volatility in oil shipping routes which has prompted countries across Asia to reassess their energy security strategies. For India, the mix of competitive pricing and geopolitical space to continue Russian purchases has opened a window to strengthen its crude reserves and protect domestic supply chains.

As shipping data indicates more diversions, analysts believe the shift could reshape regional crude trade patterns if India continues outbidding China in the coming months.

Also Read: Iran War LIVE: Fresh wave of Iranian missiles identified by Israeli military after strikes in Dimona and Arad