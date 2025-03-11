Motorola Edge 60 series and Moto G86 details Leaked ahead of the launch: Details The Edge 60 series, along with the Moto G56 and Moto G86, is expected to bring notable upgrades in design, battery life, and performance. While there is no official confirmation on the launch date, the leaks suggest that an announcement could be around the corner.

Motorola is working to launch its latest Edge 60 series, following the success of the Edge 50 lineup in the Indian market. According to new leaks, the company is set to unleash the Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 60 Fusion- these variants are expected to launch soon, featuring upgraded specs and stylish new colour options.

Furthermore, Moto G56 and Moto G86, the successors of the Moto G55 and Moto G85, are also in the pipeline. A new report has revealed the expected pricing, RAM, storage configurations, and colour options for these upcoming Motorola smartphones.

Motorola Edge 60 series: Leaked prices and colour options

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, with an estimated price of EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The phone could be available in Blue and Grey colourways.

The Motorola Edge 60, on the other hand, is tipped to launch in Green and Sea Blue shades. It is expected to be priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

For those looking for a premium experience, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro could be priced at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800). The phone may be available in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) colours. Notably, the Edge 60 Pro is expected to feature a 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The phone has also been spotted on Dekra, TÜV Rheinland, and FCC certification websites, suggesting that its launch could be imminent.

Moto G56 and Moto G86: Expected pricing and variants

Alongside the Edge 60 series, Motorola is also working on its next-generation Moto G-series phones. The Moto G56 is rumoured to launch in Black, Blue, and Dill (Light Green) colour options. It may be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Meanwhile, the Moto G86 is expected to cost EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The handset is likely to come in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) shades.

With multiple certifications and leaks surfacing online, it seems that Motorola is preparing for a major global launch soon.

