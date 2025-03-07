YouTube deletes 9.5 million videos: India tops the list With the rising number of scams and misleading content being uploaded on YouTube, the platform has decided to remove 9.5 million videos. India has topped the list of maximum removal, with close to 3 million videos being taken down.

YouTube has taken strict action against content violations, and reportedly removing around 9.5 million videos from its platform which were published between October and December 2024. Among the affected countries, India witnessed the highest number of removals, with close to 3 million videos taken down.

The video-sharing platform, which is known for its strict content policies has banned hate speech, harassment, violence and misinformation. To maintain a safer space for viewers, YouTube relies on AI-powered detection systems and human moderators to identify and remove harmful content before it reaches a large audience.

Child safety violations lead to the maximum removal of videos from YouTube.

The biggest reason behind these takedowns was child safety violations. More than 5 million videos were removed for endangering children. Other common reasons for video removal included:

Harmful or dangerous content

Harassment and violent material

Spam and misleading information

Mass channel and comment deletions

It’s not just the individual videos that were targeted, but YouTube further removed 4.8 million channels from the platform, which were primarily for spamming and scamming the platform users.

When a channel is deleted from the platform, all its videos disappear as well. In total, this led to over 54 million videos being erased from the platform.

Furthermore, YouTube took down a staggering 1.2 billion comments for violating its rules. Most of these were flagged as spam, but some were removed for containing harassment, hate speech, or threats.

YouTube’s efforts to keep the platform safe

YouTube continues to refine its content moderation system, ensuring that inappropriate content doesn’t spread. With India topping the list of removals, it raises concerns about compliance with the platform’s guidelines.

The company is urging content creators to follow the rules and avoid posting content that could lead to removals. For those uploading videos, it’s a clear reminder—play by the rules, or risk losing your content!

