MacBook Air M4 now available at Rs 89,900 with bank discount: Here’s how to avail the offer The MacBook Air M4 offers next-gen performance, improved AI capabilities, and longer battery life, making it a solid upgrade for students, professionals, and content creators.

Apple has officially launched the MacBook Air M4 in India, featuring enhanced performance, improved battery life, and AI-driven capabilities. The new model is powered by the latest M4 chip, delivering better efficiency and faster processing speeds. While the base model starts at Rs 99,900, Apple is offering an exclusive Rs 10,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 89,900. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the pricing, discounts, and offers available.

Apple MacBook Air M4: Price in India

The MacBook Air M4 is available in two screen sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch – with multiple storage and RAM configurations.

MacBook Air M4 (13-inch) price:

Base Variant (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 99,900

Top Variant (32GB RAM + 2TB storage): Rs 2,29,900 (Includes Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro subscriptions)

MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) price:

Base Variant (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,19,900

Top Variant (32GB RAM + 2TB storage): Rs 2,49,900

Apple MacBook Air M4 discount: Get Rs 10,000 off

Apple is offering a special discount on the MacBook Air M4 through select bank offers.

Flat Rs 10,000 Instant cashback on purchases made using:

ICICI Bank Credit Cards

Axis Bank Credit Cards

American Express Cards

With this bank offer, the MacBook Air M4 (13-inch) price drops to Rs 89,900, while the MacBook Air M4 (15-inch) price comes down to Rs 1,09,900.

Important Note: This offer is valid only on EMI transactions and might not apply to one-time payments.

Apple MacBook Air M4 No-cost EMI offers

For users looking to buy the new MacBook without making a lump-sum payment, Apple is offering:

No-cost EMI options for up to 24 months

EMI starts from Rs 3,745 per month (depending on the model and tenure)

This makes it easier for buyers to get their hands on Apple’s latest lightweight and powerful laptop without financial strain.

Apple discontinues the MacBook Air M2 and M3 models.

With the launch of the MacBook Air M4, Apple has officially discontinued the MacBook Air M2 and M3 models. However, third-party resellers and e-commerce platforms may still have M2 and M3 models available at discounted prices for a limited time. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly MacBook, keeping an eye on these deals might be a good idea.

The MacBook Air M4 offers next-gen performance, improved AI capabilities, and longer battery life, making it a solid upgrade for students, professionals, and content creators. With the Rs 10,000 discount and no-cost EMI options, it becomes even more accessible for Indian buyers. If you’re planning to upgrade, this is a great time to grab the latest MacBook Air at a discounted price.

