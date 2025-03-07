GTA 6 confirmed to launch in 2025: What to expect from gameplay and pricing With more details expected in the coming months, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated video game launches ever. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Rockstar’s next big reveal, which could include another gameplay trailer or official feature breakdown.

Rockstar Games has officially reaffirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will launch in fall 2025, as confirmed during an earnings call by parent company Take-Two Interactive. This announcement has fueled speculation about an upcoming second trailer, which could provide new details about the game’s features, storyline, and characters.

With the hype for GTA 6 at an all-time high, leaks and rumours have shed light on expected gameplay mechanics, pricing, and more. Here’s what you need to know about Rockstar’s most anticipated game.

GTA 6: Expected gameplay and features

Leaks and early reports suggest that GTA 6 will bring significant advancements in open-world realism. The Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) are expected to interact more naturally, engaging in activities like shopping, exercising, and working, making the in-game world more immersive.

For the first time in GTA history, the game will feature a female protagonist, Lucia, alongside her boyfriend, Jason. Their story is inspired by real-life outlaws Bonnie and Clyde, which could bring new mission dynamics and storytelling elements.

Additionally, GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, set within the fictional state of Leonida, offering a vast and diverse open world packed with missions, side activities, and endless exploration opportunities.

GTA 6 price in the US and India

According to recent reports, GTA 6 may come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessors. It is expected to be priced between USD 70 to USD 100 (Rs 5,999 to Rs 7,299) in India, reflecting the rising development costs and technological advancements in the game.

John Cena’s possible involvement in GTA 6

Adding to the excitement, WWE superstar John Cena recently shared GTA 6’s official artwork on his Instagram, leading fans to speculate whether he might have a role in the game. While Rockstar has not confirmed this, his involvement could add a new layer of excitement to the title.

Early pre-orders begin despite no official date.

In an unexpected development, a gaming retailer in Malaysia has reportedly started accepting pre-orders for GTA 6. This suggests strong confidence from retailers and developers that the game will be released as planned in fall 2025.

