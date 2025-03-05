This BSNL recharge plan to last for 14 month under Rs 2400, set to challenge Jio, Airtel and Vi If you’re someone who dislikes frequent recharges and needs reliable calling and data services, this BSNL 425-day plan might be the perfect solution.

BSNL, a State-run telecom operator has introduced an ultra-long validity prepaid plan, giving relief to millions of users looking for cost-effective alternatives. As Jio, Airtel and Vi reportedly hiked their recharge prices, BSNL strategically introduced this plan last year, which not only comes with a longer validity period on a single charge but is ideal for budget-conscious smartphone users.

This new plan will further offer extended validity, abundant data and unlimited calling benefits- making it an appealing option for users tired of frequent recharges.

BSNL long-term recharge plan: Price, validity and benefits

The prepaid plan costs Rs 2,398 and comes with a massive 425-day validity, which is around 14 days to be approximate. This ensures that the users will not have to worry about frequent recharges. Here’s what the plan offers:

Unlimited calling: Free calls to all networks across India.

Daily data: 2GB of high-speed data per day, totalling 850GB for the entire duration. After reaching the daily limit, the speed reduces to 40Kbps.

SMS benefits: 100 free SMS per day.

Compared to the rising costs of Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans, BSNL's latest offering gives users a long-term and affordable alternative, especially for those who prefer fewer recharges in a year.

Where is this plan available?

At present, this recharge plan is exclusively available in Jammu & Kashmir region. BSNL has not yet confirmed whether this offer will be expanded to other states. However, given the growing demand for long-term prepaid plans, there is a possibility that the company may extend this plan nationwide to compete with private telecom giants.

BSNL’s competitive strategy against Jio, Airtel and Vi

With the telecom industry witnessing price hikes, BSNL’s longer validity plans will be able to attract users who are looking for value-for-money prepaid options. The company has always focused on affordable and region-specific plans, making it a preferred choice for many users across India.

