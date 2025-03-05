Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect app now works on all Android smartphones: Here’s what’s new Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect app has been designed to seamlessly link Windows PCs with Motorola and Lenovo smartphones and tablets, is now expanding to all Android devices. This update brings cross-device integration, AI-powered search, and IoT support, making it easier than ever to connect.

Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect app is now expanding to all Android devices, bringing seamless cross-device integration to a wider audience. Previously exclusive to Motorola and Lenovo smartphones and tablets, this powerful app allows users to sync their Windows PCs with Android devices, enabling features like AI-powered search, app mirroring, and file sharing. While the full suite of features remains optimized for Motorola and Lenovo users, Android users from all brands can now experience enhanced device connectivity with Smart Connect, available for free on the Google Play Store.

Smart Connect App: What’s new?

The latest Smart Connect update introduces exciting AI-powered features to simplify device management. Here’s what’s new:

AI-powered Search across devices: Cannot remember where you saved a file? Smart Connect now lets you search across all connected devices, whether it’s a photo, document, or app. Natural language search and commands: Instead of manually navigating through settings, just use voice commands like “Find my latest document” or “Show me my most recent photos.” Seamless app mirroring and device handoff: Already, Smart Connect lets you run phone apps on your laptop, tablet, or TV. With the update, you can now swipe an app to transfer it between devices or use voice commands to do the same.

Smart Connect expands beyond Motorola and Lenovo devices

The biggest announcement? Smart Connect is no longer exclusive to Motorola and Lenovo. Now, the app will be available for all Android smartphones. However, some premium features like app mirroring and AI search will remain exclusive to Motorola and Lenovo devices.

We’ll update once the full list of supported features for non-Motorola devices is confirmed.

Smart Connect now supports IoT devices

Motorola is also integrating IoT device support into Smart Connect. This means users can now manage Moto Tags, Motorola-branded smartwatches, and other smart devices directly from the app.

How to download Smart Connect?

Smart Connect is available for free on the Google Play Store. While the full set of features works best on Motorola and Lenovo devices, Android users from all brands can now experience its cross-device connectivity.

ALSO READ: Massive AC discounts on Flipkart: Get a Split AC for less than Rs 20000

ALSO READ MWC 2025: Realme unleashes Interchangeable-Lens smartphone concept and AI-powered tools