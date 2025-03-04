MWC 2025: Realme unleashes Interchangeable-Lens smartphone concept and AI-powered tools Realme is aiming to redefine smartphone photography and video editing, giving users professional-grade tools in the palm of their hands.

Realme has taken a bold step into professional-grade mobile photography by unveiling an interchangeable-lens smartphone concept at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. The concept allows users to attach DSLR lenses directly to a smartphone, significantly enhancing mobile photography capabilities.

Alongside this groundbreaking camera innovation, Realme also previewed new AI imaging features, including AI Voice-based Retoucher and AI Video Eraser, which aim to make photo and video editing effortless.

Interchangeable-Lens Concept: DSLR photography on a smartphone

In an official press announcement, Realme showcased its interchangeable-lens smartphone concept, which enables users to mount professional DSLR lenses onto a smartphone’s camera module.

Unlike traditional smartphone lens attachments, this system does not replace built-in camera lenses but integrates an external DSLR lens into the phone’s primary imaging system.

The prototype features a customized 1-inch Sony sensor paired with Realme’s proprietary lens mount system. At MWC 2025, Realme demonstrated two lenses:

73mm portrait lens – Ideal for capturing stunning portrait shots with a natural bokeh effect.

234mm telephoto lens – Offers lossless 10x zoom for distant subjects.

Realme believes this innovation could overcome industry limitations related to sensor size and digital zoom compromises, providing users with a professional photography experience on their smartphones.

AI voice-based retoucher: Hands-free photo editing

One of the biggest AI-driven innovations from Realme is the AI Voice-based Retoucher, which allows users to edit photos using simple voice commands.

With this feature, users can give commands like:

"Remove the background" – The AI instantly cuts out the subject.

"Change the colour of the sky to sunset" – The AI modifies the sky without manual adjustments.

This feature eliminates the need for manual touch-ups, making photo editing faster and more intuitive.

AI video eraser: Remove unwanted objects instantly

Another major AI-powered tool introduced by Realme is the AI Video Eraser, which enables users to remove unwanted objects or people from videos with a single tap. Unlike traditional video editing, which requires frame-by-frame adjustments, this tool can:

Instantly detect and remove distractions from videos.

Seamlessly fill in the background, maintaining a natural look.

This feature is expected to revolutionize video editing on smartphones, making it simpler and more efficient.

When will these features be available?

While Realme has showcased these innovations, the interchangeable-lens system is still a prototype, and there is no official confirmation of mass production. Similarly, Realme has not announced a launch timeline for its AI imaging features, but these tools could be integrated into future Realme smartphones.

