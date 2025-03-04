MWC 2025: Tecno Camon 40 series launched with one-tap button, 50MP cameras and AI features Tecno has yet to reveal the official pricing and launch dates for the Camon 40 series. However, given the brand’s focus on the Indian market, the smartphones are expected to arrive in India soon. More details on pricing and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tecno has officially unveiled the Camon 40 series at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, which comes with new AI-driven imaging capabilities and a One-Tap Button for instant photography. The lineup will include four variants under it:

Tecno Camon 40

Tecno Camon 40 Pro

Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G

These smartphones come with 50-megapixel selfie cameras, powerful MediaTek Dimensity processors, AI-backed imaging features, and fast-charging batteries. The series is expected to launch in select global markets soon, including India.

Performance and premium build

The latest flagship Camon 40 Premier 5G is the first Tecno smartphone which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI chipset. It claims to deliver top-tier performance and further feature AI enhancements. Other models in the series also feature high-end Dimensity chipsets, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For durability, the Camon 40 Premier 5G, Camon 40 Pro, and Camon 40 Pro 5G feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and are IP68 and IP69 rated for water and dust resistance. The standard Camon 40 comes with IP66 protection.

AMOLED displays and Dolby Atmos Audio

All Tecno Camon 40 series smartphones sport AMOLED displays for vivid visuals. The dual stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive audio experience.

Next-gen photography: 50MP Cameras with AI enhancements

Tecno has focused heavily on photography, integrating AI-powered tools for better image processing.

Front camera: All models come with a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus for crisp selfies and video calls.

Rear camera (Camon 40 Premier 5G): Features a 50MP Sony LYT-701 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

AI-powered flashSnap mode: Works with the One-Tap Button, ensuring quick and lag-free image capture.

Night photography: The Premier 5G variant can record 4K 60fps Pre-ISP videos even in low light, thanks to an independent imaging chip.

AI features and Smart Assistant

Tecno has packed the Camon 40 series with AI-driven tools to enhance both photography and usability:

AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Image Extender: For smart image enhancements. AIGC Portrait 2.0 and AI Perfect Face: For better portrait shots. Universal Tone and AI Sharpness Plus: Enhances image clarity and colour accuracy. AI Writing and AI Translate: Productivity tools for users. Ella AI Assistant: Helps with scheduling, navigation, and image recognition. Google’s Circle to Search and AI Call Assistant: Includes Call Translation & Call Summary tools.

Fast charging and long battery life

The Camon 40 Premier 5G is powered by a 5,100mAh battery with 70W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups. Other models in the lineup also feature long-lasting battery performance.

