Indian among two killed by falling debris of intercepted missiles in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi:

An Indian national was among two people who were killed due to debris of Iranian missiles that were intercepted by the air defence system of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi, said officials on Thursday, adding that the incident left three others injured. It also left a number of cars damaged.

"As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality," the official X account of Abu Dhabi Media office posted.

Till now, 11 people have been killed in Abu Dhabi. According to the Ministry of Defence of the UAE, the country's air defence systems have engaged 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since Iran started attacking its neighbours after the initial strikes by Israel and the United States (US) that even killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

These attacks have left even 169 injured, including those from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

"The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities," UAE's MoD said on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities," it added.

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