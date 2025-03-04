Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro launching Today: What to expect? With premium features like a 50MP triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and an AI-powered Essential Key, the Nothing Phone 3a series looks like a solid upgrade over its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 3a series, the highly anticipated smartphone from one of the leading smartphone brand from the UK is set to launch in India today at 3:30 PM (IST). The company has already showcased both models- Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, at MWC 2025, offering a glimpse of their design and chipset.

Nothing’s co-founder and India President, Akis Evangelidis, presented the device at Qualcomm’s booth, confirming the Snapdragon processor. While the official sale date will be revealed today, the phones will be available on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Expected price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to start at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model could be priced at Rs 28,999.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is likely to start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, with the top-end 12GB + 256GB version priced at Rs 35,999.

Compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, which launched at Rs 23,999, and the 2a Plus, which started at Rs 27,999, the Phone 3a series sees a slight price hike.

Nothing Phone 3a Series: Specifications

1. Performance and battery

Both Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2a ran on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro.

The phones are expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting usage.

2. Storage and variants

Nothing Phone 3a: 8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB storage.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected in a single 12GB + 256GB variant.

3. Camera setup

Triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS), 8MP ultrawide lens, and 50MP telephoto lens (OIS).

Phone 3a: Expected to feature 2x optical zoom.

Phone 3a Pro: Might come with an improved 3x optical zoom.

Front Camera: Phone 3a: 32MP selfie shooter. Phone 3a Pro: Could feature a higher 50MP front camera.



4. Display and design

6.77-inch LTPS AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000-nit peak brightness.

Centrally placed punch-hole front camera and Panda Glass protection.

5. Special features

"Essential Key" on the right side, launching an AI-powered Essential Space for quick access to screenshots, notes, and social media saves.

IP64-rated dust & water resistance.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Phone 3a Pro is expected to be 10g heavier than the standard model.

As Nothing gears up for the official India launch, stay tuned for the final price and availability details!

