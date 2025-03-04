BSNL recharge under Rs 900 offers 180 days of unlimited calling- Perfect for this Holi Holi is around the corner, and if you are planning to get a long-term recharge for almost six months, then this is a perfect fitting plan which will last for six months easily. Here are the details.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) continues to disrupt the telecom industry with affordable long-validity recharge plans. If you are a BSNL user, there’s good news – the company has launched a budget-friendly 180-day recharge plan, offering a cost-effective alternative to private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Following recent price hikes by private operators, BSNL’s attractive plans have led to a surge in its user base, with millions of customers switching over in the past few months.

BSNL’s half-yearly recharge plan for the users

BSNL is already known for offering some of the longest-validity prepaid plans, including options for 70, 90, 150, 160, 336, 365, and even 425 days. Now, the introduction of a 180-day plan has further strengthened BSNL’s position as a top choice for budget-conscious mobile users.

For those looking for a long-term recharge plan that eliminates the hassle of frequent recharges, this new six-month plan is a game-changer.

Rs 897 Recharge plan: Unlimited calling and 90GB data

BSNL’s new Rs 897 prepaid plan offers a full six months (180 days) of validity with unlimited local and STD calling. Users no longer have to worry about monthly recharges, making it one of the most economical plans in the market.

Plan Benefits at a Glance:

Validity: 180 days (6 months)

Unlimited calling: Free local & STD calls across all networks

Data: 90GB total (speed reduced to 40Kbps after daily limit)

SMS: 100 free SMS per day

A budget-friendly alternative to costly private plans

With data prices and recharge costs soaring, BSNL’s affordable long-term plans are attracting a growing number of users. If you’re looking for a reliable, low-cost prepaid plan, BSNL’s Rs 897 offer is one of the best choices available right now.

