MWC 2025: Infinix Zero Series Mini unveiled with tri-fold capabilities If the Zero Series Mini makes it to production, Infinix could be the next big challenger in the foldable space after Huawei and Samsung.

After launching its first foldable, the Infinix Zero Flip in November 2024, Infinix has now introduced its first triple-fold smartphone – the Zero Series Mini. This announcement comes just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, scheduled from March 3 to March 6. While full specifications and launch details remain undisclosed, Infinix has showcased the dual-hinge design and triple-folding mechanism of this futuristic device.

Infinix Zero Series Mini: A glimpse at the concept phone

The Infinix Zero Series Mini has been designed to replace multiple devices by offering an innovative tri-fold design which mins triple fold in a single smartphone. It provides a dual-screen experience when used folded, enabling real-time multilingual conversations where translated content appears side-by-side for seamless communication.

Other highlighting features:

Triple-fold mechanism with dual hinges

Dual-camera setup on the back

Punch-hole selfie camera inside

Special strap accessory for mounting on gym equipment, bicycles, car dashboards, or bag straps

Although Infinix is yet to share hardware specifications, the company is expected to reveal more at MWC 2025 next week.

Triple-fold smartphones: Who’s leading the race of foldables?

At present, Huawei is the only company which has launched a triple-fold smartphone by the name of Huawei Mate XT.

Initially launched in September 2024, Huawei introduced the tri-fold device to the global market in February 2025, though India remains excluded from its availability.

Samsung, on the other hand, has been working on triple-fold technology for years. The company showcased a concept design in 2023, but no official launch has been confirmed.

However, rumours further suggest that Samsung may release its first triple-fold smartphone in July 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect?

As per the rumours, the first triple-foldable smartphone from Samsung could be called as the Galaxy G Fold and might feature:

A massive 12.4-inch display when fully unfolded, making it a strong smartphone-tablet hybrid

A 10.5-inch partially unfolded mode for enhanced viewing

A punch-hole selfie camera, as under-display technology may be absent for better front-camera performance

While Samsung's launch is still months away, Infinix is making an aggressive move by entering the triple-fold market ahead of most competitors.

ALSO READ: MWC 2025: Lenovo unleashes innovation with Solar PC Concept, Flip AI PC, more

ALSO READ: Is someone else using your WhatsApp? Here’s how to check and secure your account