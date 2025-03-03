MWC 2025: Lenovo unleashes innovation with Solar PC Concept, Flip AI PC, more Lenovo made quite an impression at the Mobile World Congress 2025 by showcasing several exciting proof of concepts. Alongside this, the company also introduced their latest line of laptops.

Lenovo is showcasing an exciting range of innovative products at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. At this year's event, the company has unveiled a proof of concept for the ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC, featuring a flexible OLED display that folds outwards.

One standout concept revealed at the congress is a laptop with an integrated solar panel in its lid. The company additionally showcased the new ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 and four display accessories. Below are the key details about these exciting laptops.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6

The ThinkBook 16P shares specifications akin to Lenovo’s previous 16-inch workstations. To boost multitasking for users on the move, Lenovo showcases two additional display concepts. The Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept features an 8-inch screen that magnetically attaches to the ThinkBook 16P, serving either as an external monitor or an AI dashboard for various widgets and messaging apps.

(Image Source : THE VERGE)Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept

Meanwhile, the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept introduces two 13.3-inch panels that flank the main screen, providing an expanded display area. This prototype not only utilises the laptop's mounting system but also includes a built-in kickstand for extra stability.

(Image Source : XDA DEVELOPERS)Magic Bay Dual Display Concept

Lastly, the Tiko Pro Concept presents a sleek display with an extra-wide aspect ratio, designed to sit atop the laptop’s screen and function as an external notification shade. Lenovo has even introduced a whimsical cat-themed headband accessory that adds small ears to a robotic device, bringing a fun twist to their lineup.

Tiko Pro Concept Cat-themed headband accessory

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept is impressively lightweight at just 2.6 pounds and has a slim profile, measuring less than 0.6 inches thick—comparable to a typical 14-inch clamshell laptop. Sticking to the design ethos of Lenovo's Yoga family, this device features an OLED display, options for up to 32GB of RAM, a robust 50.2 WHr battery, and a 2MP IR webcam that works seamlessly with Windows Hello.

One standout aspect of this device is the solar cells embedded in its lid. UtiliSing Back Contact Cell technology, Lenovo has cleverly positioned the mounting brackets and gridlines on the back of the cells. This innovative design enables the panels to convert up to 24 percent of solar energy, matching the efficiency found in many high-end residential solar systems. It also includes Dynamic Solar Tracking, which fine-tunes the settings of the cells to maximise energy capture.

(Image Source : ALLROUND-PC/X)Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept

Lenovo claims that the Yoga Solar PC can generate enough power to play an hour’s worth of videos after just 20 minutes of sunlight exposure. Remarkably, it can also recharge its battery indoors by harnessing even minimal light, operating with as little as 0.3 watts.

Lenovo Flip AI PC Proof of Concept

Officially known as the ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC Proof of Concept, this innovative laptop showcases a flexible OLED display, akin to that of its rollable counterpart. Unlike the rollable version, the Flip features a screen that folds outward, allowing its 13-inch panel to expand to an impressive 18.1 inches. This design optimizes the display space, in contrast to the ThinkBook Rollable, which can only extend to 16.7 inches.

When in vertical mode, the larger screen offers extra room for multitasking and managing documents. The display can also be folded into tablet mode or set up in a tent mode, enabling collaborative screen sharing from various perspectives.

Lenovo includes a unique feature called the Smart ForcePad, which integrates a three-layer illuminated dashboard that provides customizable controls and icons. This advancement enhances the touchpad's functionality, though similar features have also been seen in devices from competitors like Acer.

(Image Source : PCMAG)Lenovo Flip AI PC Proof of Concept

Motorola’s Smart Connect

Motorola’s Smart Connect facilitates wireless connectivity between a Moto phone and a Lenovo PC, and it is getting an upgrade that integrates artificial intelligence. This enhancement allows users to search documents using natural language across both devices and even cast Instagram content from their phone to their PC screen. The aim is to simplify tasks that typically require several manual interactions with different icons, making the user experience smoother and more intuitive.

ALSO READ: MWC 2025: HMD introduces Amped Buds, Fusion X1 smartphone, and other devices