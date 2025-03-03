MWC 2025: HMD introduces Amped Buds, Fusion X1 smartphone, and other devices Mobile World Congress is ongoing in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, major tech companies will showcase their latest innovations and launch devices.

Mobile World Congress 2025 is currently taking place in Barcelona, Spain, where HMD has unveiled a range of exciting new devices. The company has launched the HMD Amped Buds alongside the HMD 2660 Flip and the HMD 130 Music and 150 Music devices. In addition, HMD introduced the HMD Barca Fusion and HMD Barca 3210 in partnership with the renowned Spanish football club, FC Barcelona. Another highlight is the unveiling of the HMD Fusion X1. Here’s everything you need to know about these latest offerings.

HMD 2660 Flip

The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 features a primary 2.8-inch QVGA screen paired with a 1.77-inch cover display. This feature phone is designed with large buttons for easy dialing and T9 messaging support. Users can flip the phone to answer calls, and it includes a 0.3-megapixel rear camera equipped with an LED flash that also serves as a torch light.

For connectivity, it is outfitted with Bluetooth 4.2 and VoLTE support. The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 comes with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB with a micro SD card. Additionally, it features built-in FM radio. Powering the device is a 1,450mAh removable battery that supports USB Type-C charging.

HMD 130 Music, 150 Music

Both the HMD 130 Music and 150 Music devices boast a 2.4-inch QVGA display, alongside 8MB of RAM and 82MB of internal storage, also expandable up to 32GB with a micro SD card. For music enthusiasts, they are fitted with a 2W speaker on the back and come with dedicated music buttons, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

These devices house a 2,500mAh removable battery and also support USB Type-C charging. Notably, the HMD 130 Music features a dual torch module situated at the top of the phone.

HMD Fusion X1

The HMD Fusion X1 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Its 6.56-inch HD display boasts a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, the smartphone flaunts a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, as well as a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery capable of 33W charging, the HMD Fusion X1 also comes with a variety of "outfits," which are stylish accessories designed for compatibility with the phone, similar to the original HMD Fusion launched last year.

HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210

The new HMD Barca Fusion smartphone is designed with a 108-megapixel primary camera, though the exact specifications have yet to be disclosed. It appears to be a themed version of the HMD Fusion X1.

On the other hand, the HMD Barca 3210 pays homage to the classic Nokia 3210. As a feature phone, it lacks app support but includes 4G connectivity and promises long battery life on a single charge. It features a single rear camera, likely the same 2-megapixel sensor found in the Nokia 3210, accompanied by an LED flash.

HMD Amped Buds

The HMD Amped Buds come with 10mm drivers and three microphones, enabling active noise cancellation (ANC) and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) features. Users can connect these earphones to two devices simultaneously, and they support Google Fast Pair for quick connectivity. The earbuds boast an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating.

Packaged in a sleek case, the wireless headset features a 1,600mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C. With ANC turned off, the Amped Buds deliver up to 8 hours of playtime, which drops to 4 hours with ANC enabled. When combined with the charging case, the total playback time extends up to an impressive 95 hours.

