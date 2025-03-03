Xiaomi 15 Series to challenge OnePlus 13 Series, will debut next week in India Xiaomi 15 Series made its global debut on March 2, following its launch in China. The company has now announced the launch date for these devices in India.

Xiaomi officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 15 Series smartphones worldwide on March 2. The series includes the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The company has announced that these smartphones will be making their debut in India early next week, following a delay since the standard model was first introduced in China last October, alongside the China-exclusive Xiaomi 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was revealed in China on February 28.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India launch date

Regarding the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch in India, the official Xiaomi India account shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that both models will be unveiled on March 11 at 12 PM IST. This announcement included a showcase of the Ultra model in a striking Silver Chrome color, while the standard model sported the Bright Silver hue.

Xiaomi 15 specifications (global variant)

As for the specifications of the global variant of the Xiaomi 15, it is reported that the Indian model is expected to mirror these specs, although the company has yet to provide confirmation. The global variant boasts a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a robust 5,240mAh battery that supports both 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Chinese version runs on the Android 15-based HyperOS 2 operating system.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifications (global variant)

Turning to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's global variant, which launched on Sunday in select markets, it features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the standard version, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with options for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The Ultra model boasts a quad rear camera setup, all tuned by Leica. This impressive camera lineup includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1-inch type sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom, and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there is a front-facing 32-megapixel camera.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5,410mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging, along with 80W wireless charging. Additionally, it features an IP68 rating, ensuring dust and splash resistance.

