Nothing Phone (3a) series, iQOO Neo 10R, and other smartphones launch in March 2025 New smartphones are being launched in March. Samsung and Xiaomi are releasing their new smartphones today, while Vivo and Poco will also launch new models this month.

March 2025 has arrived, bringing exciting times for smartphone enthusiasts. This month promises a plethora of powerful smartphone releases in India, kicking off on Sunday, March 2. Samsung has made a splash by launching not just one, but three new smartphones this morning. Additionally, the Xiaomi 15 series is set to debut today at MWC 2025. Here’s a quick overview of the smartphones hitting the Indian market this month.

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Samsung has introduced three new models in its Galaxy A series today: the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26. All three smartphones run on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 and are guaranteed six years of OS updates. They all feature a 50MP camera for high-quality photography and come equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15 Series

The Xiaomi 15 series will also be unveiled today at 6:30 PM. This launch includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which will be available for purchase on Amazon. The standout features of the Ultra model may include the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a remarkable 200MP periscope camera. It will also feature a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities.

Poco M7 5G

Poco is set to launch the M7 5G on March 3 at 12 noon, and it will be available on Flipkart. Pricing details have been revealed, with the smartphone expected to cost under Rs 10,000. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and will offer 12GB of RAM (6GB physical and 6GB virtual). Featuring a 6.88-inch display and a 50MP camera, the phone will have a 5160mAh battery to keep it going throughout the day.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series

On March 4 at 3:30 PM, the Nothing Phone (3a) series will make its debut in India. The lineup may include the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, both powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Common features include a 50MP camera and a durable 5000mAh battery.

Vivo T4x

Lastly, the Vivo T4x is launching in India on March 5 at 12 noon, also available on Flipkart. This phone is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, along with a significant 6500mAh battery and support for 44W fast charging, making it a strong contender for power users.

iQOO Neo 10R

The iQOO Neo 10R is set to launch on March 11 and is confirmed to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to boast a stunning 1.5K OLED display with a smooth maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Additionally, the device may come equipped with a hefty 6,400mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging.

