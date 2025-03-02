Samsung delights mid-range smartphone buyers, launches Galaxy A56, A36, A26 with impressive features Two of the newly launched smartphones feature an Exynos processor, while one is equipped with a Snapdragon SoC. The prices and availability of these smartphones in India will be announced on March 3.

Samsung has launched three new smartphones globally. The newly launched Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 are new addition to the company's A Series. Samsung has officially launched new smartphones in its Galaxy A series, introducing the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. These devices feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A56 is powered by an Exynos 1580 processor built on a 4nm architecture, while the Galaxy A36 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A26 is driven by the Exynos 1380 proceSnapssor. Notably, Samsung has committed to providing Android OS updates for up to six years, along with security patches for the same duration.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 India price and availability

The prices for all variants in India will be unveiled tomorrow, March 3. In the global market, the starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is USD 499.99 (approximately Rs 43,735). The Galaxy A36 5G is priced at USD 399.99 (around Rs 34,990), while the Galaxy A26 5G starts at USD 299.99 (roughly Rs 26,240).

Samsung Galaxy A56 specifications

The Galaxy A56 boasts a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. This phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1580 processor, complemented by AMD Xclipse 540 GPU. Users can choose from options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, all running on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there's a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A36 specifications

The Galaxy A36 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 1900 nits, topped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. This smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 6nm processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU GPU. Users can choose from 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, along with storage options of 128GB or 256GB, all powered by Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7.

For photography, it features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front has a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. Its 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A26 specifications

The Galaxy A26 also offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor and comes with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. Users can select between 6GB or 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, operating on Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7.

Like its siblings, it features a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is 13MP, ideal for selfies and video calls. The device houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

