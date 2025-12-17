IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match called off due to unique reason, happened for first time in international cricket The fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow has been called off due to excessive fog in the stadium. The umpires inspected the field six times before taking a call. Meanwhile, it was the first time in history that an international game was called off due to fog.

Lucknow:

Cricket has seen matches abandoned for at least 17 different reasons over the years, ranging from the unusual to the bizarre. Delayed food delivery, missing balls and bails, swarms of ants or bees, and even a solar eclipse have all led to games being called off. However, for the first time in the sport’s history, a match was abandoned due to fog, which occurred during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The match that was scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm was delayed due to excessive fog, as the umpires noted. The umpires met again for another inspection at 7:30 pm but the conditions didn’t improve and another meeting was arranged at 8:00 pm. However, the conditions didn’t improve at all and it only got worse as the umpires and that resulted in the umpires being taking some more time, scheduling their fourth inspection at 8:30 pm.

The role of poor air quality is something that can’t be ignored. The AQI in Lucknow was well over 400 as Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a mask while training. The AQI level didn’t drop as well as it was deemed hazardous for the players in the middle. Both teams wrapped up their training at around 7:15-7:30 and went back to the pavilion, waiting for a conclusion. Since then, two more inspections took place at 9 pm and 9:25 pm took place but the conditions never got better and umpires were forced to call off the game.

India lead 2-1 in series

Courtesy of a win in the third T20I in Dharamsala, India lead the five-match series 2-1. The next and final game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Proteas will hope for a comeback to level the series, while India a series win.

In the meantime, Shubman Gill was ruled out of the fourth T20I, owing to a toe injury. It needs to be seen if his health improves or if someone like Sanju Samson finally gets an opportunity in the middle. The final T20I will be played on December 19.