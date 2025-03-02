Samsung to challenge Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Galaxy S25 Edge, expected launch date revealed South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone for its millions of customers. The company will be adding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to the Galaxy S25 5G lineup very soon. This upcoming device may feature a 200MP camera sensor.

South Korean tech giant Samsung made waves earlier this year with the launch of its flagship Galaxy S25 5G series. This lineup introduced three standout smartphones, including a remarkable 200-megapixel Ultra smartphone. Now, the company is set to expand the Galaxy S25 5G series with the addition of a new device: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Anticipation for the Galaxy S25 Edge has been building ever since the company first teased it. Fans are eagerly looking forward to its arrival, and numerous leaks have emerged, unveiling some intriguing specifications. Most recently, a significant leak has hinted at the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge expected launch date

According to a report from Korea Today, shared by GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could see its launch in April. The leaked information suggests that the official unveiling could take place on April 16, 2025, in the global market. Due to variations in time zones, it’s possible that the phone could actually hit some markets on April 15.

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to stir up competition among flagship devices from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. This smartphone might directly rival Xiaomi’s upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5G. It’s important to note, however, that all these details are based on leaks, and Samsung has yet to provide any official information about the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge expected specifications

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 Edge with a 6.6-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED panel, reaching peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits. To enhance durability, the phone is likely to come with an IP68 rating, providing protection against water and dust.

It’s anticipated to run on Android 15 right out of the box and be powered by a robust 4000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, this new device might also sport a 200MP rear camera, delivering impressive photography capabilities.

