BSNL increases pressure on Airtel and Vi, 365-day plan offers 2GB of daily data for just Rs 4.15 a day

BSNL has once again raised the stakes for private telecom companies. The government-owned operator has introduced an affordable recharge plan with a validity of 365 days, featuring a generous amount of internet data. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched this unlimited plan recently, which stands out with its compelling offers. A few days ago, the company also rolled out two new low-cost plans without data for several of its telecom circles, providing unlimited calling facilities. BSNL announced these details on its official X handle.

BSNL’s affordable 365-day plan

In a recent post on its X handle, BSNL shared details about its new recharge plan valid for 365 days, stating, "365 days of nonstop scrolling, streaming, and surfing." This prepaid plan provides users with a full year of validity and includes 2GB of high-speed data daily. Once the daily limit is reached, users can enjoy unlimited internet at a speed of 40kbps.

Priced at Rs 1,515, this plan does not offer any calling benefits, making it a data-centric option for users. Essentially, it translates to just Rs 4.15 per day for 2GB of data.

Affordable plan at Rs 1,198

BSNL also offers a variety of other recharge plans with a validity of one year, which include both data and calling benefits, along with free SMS. Recently, BSNL introduced its most economical plan priced at Rs 1,198, ensuring a validity of 365 days. In this plan, users receive 300 free calling minutes every month, along with 35 free SMS and 3GB of high-speed data each day. This offering is particularly appealing for users who opt for a BSNL SIM to primarily use the internet.

In other news, recent reports indicate that Vi has begun 5G trials in Mumbai, offering unlimited data to select customers. Users in the area have been posting screenshots on social media that document communications from the company regarding this trial.

