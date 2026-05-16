Perfect Crown episode 12 release: Possible endings for Byeon Woo-seok and IU's Korean drama

New Delhi:

Perfect Crown was destined to explode from the start. IU has just finished When Life Gives You Tangerines, Byeon Woo-seok has done Lovely Runner and now both have been forced into a contract marriage at a fake Korean palace? The plot itself was enough to make make people wait for the weekly episodes.

However, the show has exceeded the expectation in terms of love and appreciation. The 12-episode Korean drama, that did not even release in India, but has been in trends and now that the last episode will be out today, the anticipation is at its peak.

Perfect Crown: Story so far

Perfect Crown changed it core from episode 10. The steamy romance is still happening, but it's become a palace thriller. Several questions like who assassinated the last king? Who's lying? And will I-an take over the throne are some of the questions that are on Korean dramas lovers' minds.

So far we saw that Ian is stuck in a burning council hall in the same manner as his brother, King Yi-hwan, who had died years ago. Hui-Ju is trying to save him from this burning hall. On the other hand, Min Jeong-woo has revealed his true identity. He isn't Ian's loyal best friend and prime minister. He is Lord Inpyeong's helper, who is also Queen Dowager Yi-rang's father. Queen Dowager Yi-rang ordered her servant to bring 'the girl I have been hiding.'

Episode 11 reveals that Ian manages to survive. Using this opportunity, Jeong-woo urges Yi-rang to become regent. A child king reigns, and someone keeps a witness in the dark. Now let's see some of the expected endings of the Korean drama that will come to an end today, on May 16, 2026.

1: Main villain reveal

This theory is popular online. Many fans believe that Jeong-woo is the mastermind who arranged Ian's assassination by planting an explosive in the hall where the meeting was supposed to take place. Moreover, he is responsible for leaking Ian’s prenuptial agreement with Yi-rang. In this way, he planned to kill Ian, put Yi-rang on the throne and govern the country from behind the scenes.

2: Who is the hidden girl?

The hidden girl in Yi-rang's story is definitely a wildcard. Most fans believe that she's the palace maid who knows what happened on the night King Yi-hwan passed away, a secret witness. Yi-rang was in love with Ian first. Revealing the hidden girl may mean Yi-rang choosing Ian and betraying her father for once.

3: Ian to take over the throne or dissolve it forever?

It seems like a wild idea, but think about it for a minute: it’s totally Ian! He always disliked the palace. In episode 10, Ian discovered a secret command from his brother. What if he wears the crown for five minutes and ends everything? No more monarchy, no more endless royal drama. The king in the palace will finally have a childhood. Yi-rang will face charges like any other person. Ian and Hui-Ju leave and take Castle Group into their hands.

4: Ian and Seong Hui-ju customise monarchy?

Ian and Hui-ju may also get their perfect end in the last episode, while deciding to have it all. The couple may decide to customise the monarchy while making some relevant changes according to the modern world, where she gets to be the CEO and a royal.

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