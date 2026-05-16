'I won't act until I get a divorce,' says Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan | Know whole matter

New Delhi:

Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan is living separately from his wife Aarthi due to differences of opinion. Following this, playback singer Kenisha became an important figure in Ravi Mohan's life. It was widely said that Kenisha was the reason for Ravi Mohan and Aarthi's problems.

Meanwhile, in Kenisha's Instagram post yesterday, she expressed her pain that this world did not give her a place to show true love and loyalty, saying, 'Now Ravi Mohan is yours' and said that she would break off relations with him. Now the actor met with reporters and gave an explosive interview.

What did Ravi Mohan say?

Ravi Mohan, who met the reporters, said, 'Many people think that I am a sadhu and can be scolded. It is foolish to have not spoken for so long. I will not act until I get a divorce. I have worked day and night for 23 years. 90% of my films have been successful. My father and my brother did not work for four years. I worked for my family when I was young. I am here for my family. I did not let my children see me.'

He further said, 'I have lived in my past life for 14 years. Don't you know what feminism is? I talk about women's rights in my films. Do I speak badly of women? My mother did not raise me like that. How could I abandon my children? I lived for them. But today I am not allowed to see my children. They even send me to school with guardians. I ran away from that life.'

Will not act until divorced: Ravi Mohan

The actor went on to say, 'I kept my mouth shut for my children. My parents fell at my feet and begged me not to have that girl. If there was a little love, would I have come? I have given everything in life. It was a great injustice that happened to me. I will come back after cleaning up my personal life. Until then, I will not act. They kept me as a slave. They cut off my hand and forced me to marry. They married me by threatening me. Don't play with someone's life.'

The actor said aggressively and with pain and tears, 'You should be making films for yourself. You should be making external films. I am not someone who lives luxuriously with other people's money. The Lord knows who else lives luxuriously with money. A topic called Kenisha came up. I am doing everything right in front of your eyes. How many bones have been broken during the shooting, how many have become unwell. I was born in a wealthy family. They say I have assets worth crores. I couldn't even spend the money I earned freely. The three-letter Idli actress ruined my life. Should I tell you that she has ruined so many families? I could have divorced her in one day. I kept quiet for my children. I don't need the image of a cinema actor.'

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