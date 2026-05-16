Azam Khan sentenced to 2 years in jail over controversial 2019 election speech

New Delhi:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is once again facing legal trouble after a court sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with a controversial statement made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Along with the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the SP leader. The latest verdict has added to the series of legal setbacks Azam Khan has faced over the past few years.

Court gives verdict in 2019 controversial speech case

The case is linked to remarks Azam Khan made while campaigning during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he allegedly made controversial comments about district administration officials.

At the time, the statement had sparked political controversy and videos of the speech had also gone viral on social media.

During the rally, Azam Khan had said, “Stay firm, do not be scared of these collectors and officials. They are salaried employees, we are not afraid of salaried employees. Have you seen Mayawati ji’s photographs where senior officers are wiping her shoes with handkerchiefs? We are in alliance with her. If Allah wills, I will make these officers polish her shoes too.”

Following the remarks, a complaint was registered against him for violating the election code of conduct.

The MP-MLA court later heard the case and has now delivered its verdict.

Azam Khan is currently lodged in Rampur jail.

Azam Khan had also suffered setback in April

This is not the first major legal setback for the SP leader in recent months.

In April 2026, a sessions court in Rampur had dismissed the appeals filed by Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan and upheld their earlier conviction.

The case was related to allegations that both father and son had obtained two separate PAN cards in 2019.

In November 2025, the MP-MLA court had found both guilty in the matter and sentenced them to seven years of imprisonment each. Both were also fined in the case.

With this latest verdict, Azam Khan’s legal troubles appear to be continuing.

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