Is someone else using your WhatsApp? Here’s how to check and secure your account Although WhatsApp comes with a lot of security layers, there are vulnerabilities which could hack and steal your data. Here are the ways to keep your app and data safe.

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application all across the world, which is being used for private chats, calls and important conversations keeps updating for better user engagement. With great reach, this app comes with a lot of vulnerability. It is very common to gain unauthorized access to any WhatsApp account- which could be a serious privacy risk.

While Meta (WhatsApp’s parent company), ensures end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, hackers or unauthorized users can still access your account if they have your login details. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check and remove unknown devices.

How to check if your WhatsApp is being used on another device?

To find out if someone else is accessing your WhatsApp, you will not need to install any third-party app. WhatsApp has an inbuilt Linked Devices feature that will enable you to see all the devices where your account is active. If you notice an unfamiliar device, you can remove it immediately.

Steps to check and remove unknown devices from WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Tap on the three-dot menu (top right corner). Select Linked Devices from the menu. A list of all devices where your WhatsApp account is logged in will appear. You will see details like Android, Windows, or browser sessions. If you find an unfamiliar device, tap on it and remove it from the list.

Why this feature is important?

WhatsApp has introduced the Linked Devices feature which enables users to use their accounts on multiple devices at-a-go.

While this is a useful feature, it also means that if someone gains unauthorized access, they can continue using your WhatsApp without your knowledge.

By regularly checking the Linked Devices section, you can ensure your account is secure.

How to stay safe on WhatsApp?

To protect your WhatsApp account further:

Enable two-step verification in WhatsApp settings.

Never share your OTP with anyone.

Log out from devices you no longer use.

These steps will help you to prevent unauthorized access and keep your chats private.

